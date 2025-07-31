Family of young Calgary couple, involved in horrific head-on crash, speaks out.

“It was sheer panic,” said Debbie Boswell, mother of Taylor Romoutar.
The 33-year-old woman was driving her 35-year-old husband Jonathan Ramoutar to the airport in the early morning on July 21 — a routine they follow every Monday when Jonathon flies to northern Alberta, where he works in the province’s oil industry.
“Taylor normally comes home after to sleep, but she never came home,” said Boswell. “ I ran upstairs and googled ‘accidents in the northeast’ — and I saw her what I thought was her car.”
“EMS, firefighters, police — they all said nobody is going to survive that, (but) they had someone looking over her that day,” said Boswell.
According to police, the couple was hit head-on by a Ford F-150 pickup- truck, driven by a 25-year-old.
Investigators said he first struck and killed a pedestrian before his pickup plowed — head on — into the young couple’s jeep.
The force of the collision was so great, both vehicles ended up on their roof and rescue crews had to use the jaws of life to extract Taylor and Jonathon from their Jeep.
The couple was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they still remain.
“She (Taylor) had 25 breaks in both of her arms and legs that had to be pinned or rodded or plated,” said Boswell. “She’s in a lot of pain.”
Taylor’s sister Morgan, who lives in Fort St. John, B.C., rushed to Calgary to be by her side.
“I just yelled out, ‘Taylor’,” said her sister.
“She just didn’t look like herself. She was so swollen and had the tube in her mouth and black eye and blood.”
“It’s terrifying — nobody should see a loved one go through that,” said Morgan Burdock.
The family said Jonathon suffered a long list of internal injuries and has spent 10 days in the intensive care unit at Foothills Hospital — and one point they thought they might lose him.
“The doctor came to us and said it’s not good, we can’t guarantee tonight and it’s minute-by-minute. There was 15 of us, all family and friends and we just all got into a big group hug and we all prayed and said how much we loved them,” said Taylor’s sister. “We just have had to keep doing that.”
“There’s a lot to celebrate because we thankfully have our family members with us, but (they’re) still not out of the woods,” she added.
The family says the couple are both scientists who love to work out and to volunteer.
They have a large and loving group of friends who have also set up a GoFundMe campaign that has already reached $60,000.
The couple, who were scheduled to have a walk through of their brand-new home in a couple of weeks, spent their wedding anniversary in the hospital — one floor separating them.
“It makes me emotional when they will finally get to see each other for the first time,” said Taylor’s sister.
“They are just perfect, perfect together — everything I could have wanted for my little sister and more,” she said, wiping away tears.
Police said charges are pending against the 25-year-old driver of the truck.
While the couple’s family members have a lot of questions — and anger — for now, they are focused on their loved ones and said they can’t stop thinking about the family of the woman who lost her life that day.
“Our heart breaks for that family and what they had to endure,” said Boswell
“Justice needs to be served here for the poor pedestrian — and for Jonathan and Taylor.”
