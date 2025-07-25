New Westminster councillor questions taxpayer-funded cafeteria at city hall

Send this page to someone via email

A New Westminster councillor says the cafeteria at city hall is losing too much money and it needs to go.

The cafeteria, located in the basement, is open to the public but is mostly used by city hall staff.

It has menu items such as a sandwich for $4 or a full breakfast starting at $5.75.

“The cafeteria has lost close to $350,000 in tax dollars just in the last three years alone,” Coun. Daniel Fontaine told Global News.

He said the cafeteria no longer makes sense, considering the range of food options nearby and the city’s 23-per cent spike in property taxes in three years.

“The fact that we are facing such, you know, skyrocketing property taxes, it’s time for us to look at things like the cafeteria,” Fontaine added.

Erika Mashig, the deputy director or Parks, Policy and Planning for the City of New Westminster, told Global News they believe the bistro to be a valuable asset that meets the specific operational and community needs of the city.