Headline link
Trending

Trump, unfazed by boos, crashes trophy ceremony at Club World Cup final

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 11:13 am
2 min read
Reece James of Chelsea FC lifts the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory as U.S. President Donald Trump reacts following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. View image in full screen
Reece James of Chelsea FC lifts the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory as U.S. President Donald Trump reacts following the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, N.J. David Ramos / Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump weathered a mix of boos and cheers during the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday following Chelsea’s dominating victory over Paris Saint-Germain F.C., and even stuck around when the team lifted the trophy.

Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino joined the players on the field after Chelsea’s 3-0 win over PSG to congratulate them, present PSG with its runner-up medals and hand Chelsea the championship prize.

During the ceremony, Trump remained on stage, but was swiftly swallowed up by the players’ frenzied celebrations as Chelsea captain Reece James lifted the cup and Infantino stepped aside.

@chelseafc

The Club World Cup belongs to Chelsea Football Club. 🏆

♬ original sound – Chelsea FC

Earlier in the day, the president and his wife, Melania Trump, were greeted by cheers upon their arrival at the venue in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trump waved to the crowd and pumped his fist as he entered his luxury box, where he and Melania watched the match alongside Infantino and his wife, Leena Al Ashqar.

Later, Trump faced a wave of boos when he was briefly shown on the stadium’s jumbotron as Chelsea raised the cup.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, NFL great Tom Brady and media mogul Rupert Murdoch were all seen in the president’s box.

In just over a year, MetLife will host the 2026 World Cup final, with earlier round matches to be played across North America, including in Toronto and Vancouver.

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, and U.S. President Donald Trump present the FIFA Club World Cup trophy during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain. View image in full screen
Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, and U.S. President Donald Trump present the FIFA Club World Cup trophy during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain. Alex Grimm / Getty Images
Chelsea, of the English Premier League, spoiled PSG’s bid to win its fourth major title of the season, exactly 100 days after PSG clinched Ligue 1 on April 5. The Paris team added the Coupe de France by beating Reims 3-0 on May 24, then romped over Inter Milan seven days later in the Champions League final.

Sunday’s match fell on the first anniversary of the assassination attempt Trump survived in Butler, Pa., while campaigning for president.

Click to play video: '1 year since Trump assassination attempt, suspensions made but ‘no one was fired,’ says Rand Paul'
1 year since Trump assassination attempt, suspensions made but ‘no one was fired,’ says Rand Paul

“It remains my firm conviction that God alone saved me that day for a righteous purpose: to restore our beloved Republic to greatness and to rescue our Nation from those who seek its ruin,” Trump said in a statement released Sunday night after he returned to Washington.

— With files from The Associated Press

