Winnipeg police seek suspect after 4 women sexually assaulted near HSC

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect who is alleged to have sexually assaulted four women in a 45-minute span Wednesday night near the Health Sciences Centre (HSC).

It happened between 7 and 7:45 pm, when police say a teenage girl and three HSC staff members were all assaulted by an unknown man.

Around 7 p.m., a teen girl was walking in the area of Elgin and Sherbrook, when she was confronted by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

At around 7:12 p.m., a female staff member was walking east on William near Furby when she was assaulted.

Two more female staff members were assaulted at around 7:42 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. One of them was walking in the hospital tunnels, while the other was walking south on Emily from McDermot.

Manitoba Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson says it’s especially concerning that someone was assaulted in the tunnels.

“It’s frightening going to work where you have to watch out for your safety getting into your workplace,” Jackson told 680 CJOB’s The News.

“Now we have people that are afraid to be in the workplace and it’s also frightening that the staff were not alerted to the fact that there was someone who may be on the property. That memo didn’t come out until this morning.”

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, with a slim build and dark hair. He was wearing a Jets shirt and had jewelry on.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.