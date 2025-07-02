Pleading to search the landfill, mother’s hunger strike stretches into day 14

Send this page to someone via email

Michele Bear has remained camped out on a hunger strike in front of the Regina Landfill for the past 14 days, demanding the city search the site for her daughter, Richele Bear.

In 2016, Clayton Eichler pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of Kelly Goforth and Richelle Bear, both of whom went missing in 2013.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While Goforth’s remains were recovered 12 years ago, the location of Richele’s body is unknown.

Bear believes her daughter, among others, are in the landfill and wants Regina Police and the City to start digging.

The full story can be viewed in the video above.