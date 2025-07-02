Menu

Canada

Pleading to search the landfill, mother’s hunger strike stretches into day 14

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 11:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pleading to search the landfill, mother’s hunger strike stretches into day 14'
Pleading to search the landfill, mother’s hunger strike stretches into day 14
It's been two weeks since Michele Bear began her hunger strike, demanding city officials and police search the landfill to find her daughter's body. Sarah Jones has more on her drive to find answers.
Michele Bear has remained camped out on a hunger strike in front of the Regina Landfill for the past 14 days, demanding the city search the site for her daughter, Richele Bear.

In 2016, Clayton Eichler pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of Kelly Goforth and Richelle Bear, both of whom went missing in 2013.

While Goforth’s remains were recovered 12 years ago, the location of Richele’s body is unknown.

Bear believes her daughter, among others, are in the landfill and wants Regina Police and the City to start digging.

The full story can be viewed in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

