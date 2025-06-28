Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘Really saving lives’: Call for blood donors ahead of busy summer season

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 28, 2025 3:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'National blood donor week'
National blood donor week
RELATED: One thousand blood donations are needed to meet hospital demands across Quebec every single day. As part of National Blood Donor Week, Héma Quebec is calling on the public to lend a hand ahead of the summer months. Social media manager and spokesperson, Marc-Antoine Turcotte sits down with host Brayden jagger Haines to discuss the importance of giving blood – Jun 12, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian Blood Services is asking people to think about rolling up their sleeves and sign up as a donor this summer, a time of year when the need for blood often surges.

The organization says appointment bookings are falling short of hospital demand for both blood and plasma.

Edmonton, for example, still has around 200 appointment slots open before July 1st.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says half of Canadians are eligible to donate blood, but only about one in 76 actually do.

All blood types are needed, but O-negative, O-positive and B-negative are extremely vital.

“Donating is such a meaningful experience,” Canadian Blood Services spokesperson Tianna Doyle said.

Trending Now

“You are really saving people’s lives when you come out and spend that hour with us. The needle is only in your arm for five to 10 minutes, so it’s a really small component of the actual appointment time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Blood Services is aiming for one million new donors over the next five years.

To book an appointment, head to blood.ca or call 1-888- 2-Donate.

Sponsored content

AdChoices