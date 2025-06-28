‘Really saving lives’: Call for blood donors ahead of busy summer season

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Blood Services is asking people to think about rolling up their sleeves and sign up as a donor this summer, a time of year when the need for blood often surges.

The organization says appointment bookings are falling short of hospital demand for both blood and plasma.

Edmonton, for example, still has around 200 appointment slots open before July 1st.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It says half of Canadians are eligible to donate blood, but only about one in 76 actually do.

All blood types are needed, but O-negative, O-positive and B-negative are extremely vital.

“Donating is such a meaningful experience,” Canadian Blood Services spokesperson Tianna Doyle said.

“You are really saving people’s lives when you come out and spend that hour with us. The needle is only in your arm for five to 10 minutes, so it’s a really small component of the actual appointment time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Blood Services is aiming for one million new donors over the next five years.

To book an appointment, head to blood.ca or call 1-888- 2-Donate.