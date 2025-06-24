Menu

Sports

Winnipeg’s Jennifer Botterill gets call to Hockey Hall of Fame

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 24, 2025 7:30 pm
2 min read
Jennifer Botterill celebrates after helping Canada win the gold medal in women's hockey at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. View image in full screen
Jennifer Botterill celebrates after helping Canada win the gold medal in women's hockey at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images
Winnipeg’s Jennifer Botterill will forever be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Botterill and seven others were officially elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The Winnipeg-born Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, and Brianna Decker were also chosen in the player category. Jack Parker and Daniele Sauvageau were elected to the hall as builders.

Botterill won three Olympic gold medals and one silver and also captured five more golds at the World Championship.

Botterill, who now works on the Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts, got the news at her parents’ cabin in Manitoba. She  called it a huge honour, saying she hasn’t stopped smiling all day.

“Tears of joy, I think for myself and both my parents as well,” Botterill told 680 CJOB. “My heart was full and I was just feeling so thankful. So, a really special afternoon.

“To get that phone call, but then for me, to be here with my parents and my husband, my kids. So, it’s hugs and tears of joy, and kids that were jumping up and down on the dock. It was a really fun moment.

“Thankful for the teams that I played on, friendships, teammates, family and coaches that have all been such an important part of my journey. Just a huge honour.”

The now 46-year-old first put on the Team Canada jersey during the 1997-98 season. She also played for Harvard University, the Toronto/Mississauga Aeros, and the Mississauga Chiefs during her illustrious 13-year international career.

“I think back of growing up in Wildwood Park, right, in Fort Garry,” she said. “Just going to the Wildwood Community Club and that’s where it first started for me. I’d either take a little bag of hockey pucks and take my skates, and my stick and over my shoulder and walk to the end of the street, the outdoor rink.”

Botterill was also inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame last year.

The Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 10.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

