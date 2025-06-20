Sprinkler system outside Saskatchewan cabin staves off wildfires

James Irvine and Trudy Connor have been calling a cabin north of the town of La Ronge, Sask., home for more than 40 years.
With their property in a wildfire hot spot, the pair have taken measures to protect their home, including utilizing a simple, yet effective sprinkler system that uses water from the nearby lake.
“We have friends who we’ve helped out and they’ve helped us, and they help us by coming here twice a day, fill up our gas tanks and keep our pumps going,” Irvine said.
Check out the video above for more details on how they were able to stave off the most recent wildfires burning just feet from their doorstep.
