Canada

Sprinkler system outside Saskatchewan cabin staves off wildfires

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 4:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cabin sprinkler system staves off wildfires'
Cabin sprinkler system staves off wildfires
James Irvine and Trudy Connor have taken measures to protect their home, utilizing a simple, yet effective sprinkler system that relies on water from the nearby lake. Gates Guarin has more from just north of La Ronge.
James Irvine and Trudy Connor have been calling a cabin north of the town of La Ronge, Sask., home for more than 40 years.

With their property in a wildfire hot spot, the pair have taken measures to protect their home, including utilizing a simple, yet effective sprinkler system that uses water from the nearby lake.

“We have friends who we’ve helped out and they’ve helped us, and they help us by coming here twice a day, fill up our gas tanks and keep our pumps going,” Irvine said.

Check out the video above for more details on how they were able to stave off the most recent wildfires burning just feet from their doorstep.

