Portage la Prairie man charged with indecent acts after park exposure, RCMP say

RCMP in Portage la Prairie, Man., say a local man is facing charges after reports of an adult exposing himself to three girls in a park last week.

Officers were called to the Cambridge Street park just before 7 p.m. on June 13, and based on witness descriptions, tracked down and arrested the suspect shortly after the incident.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with indecent acts and three counts of exposure, police said, and released with a future court date.

None of the victims were physically harmed in the incident.

Portage RCMP continue to investigate.