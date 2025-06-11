Elon Musk now says he regrets some of his Trump remarks

Send this page to someone via email

Elon Musk is taking a step back from his public feud with U.S. President Donald Trump, writing on X that he should not have shared some of the comments aimed at his high-powered former ally.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” the Tesla founder said early on Wednesday.

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

Their fallout comes after Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars to fund Trump’s 2024 election campaign, and often appeared alongside the president on the trail. In return, Trump appointed him head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a quasi-governmental body designed to reduce spending.

But it appears their uncoupling had been brewing in the background.

Weeks before the pair’s now-infamous public spat, Musk announced he was stepping back from his role at DOGE to focus on his companies, namely SpaceX and Tesla, both of which saw a steep downturn in popularity during his time as the president’s right-hand man. Shortly after, he said he was frequently using ketamine while working in the upper echelons of the Trump administration.

View image in full screen President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk pose for a photo during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, 2024, in New York City. Jeff Bottari / Getty Images)

Musk’s break from the White House also prompted concerns about the longevity of his companies. As a major government contractor, his businesses could be particularly vulnerable to retribution, and Trump has already threatened to cut Musk’s contracts.

Despite its bitter end, their parting began with a glowing spiel from Trump, the president speaking for 15 minutes on Musk’s achievements.

“Today it’s about a man named Elon. And he’s one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever produced. He stepped forward to put his very great talents into the service of our nation and we appreciate it. Just want to say that Elon has worked tirelessly helping lead the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations,” he said on May 30 from the Oval Office.

Musk replied, saying he would “continue to be visiting here and be a friend and adviser to the president,” while admiring Trump’s decorative handiwork.

“The Oval Office finally has the majesty that it deserves thanks to the president,” he added.

Days later, Musk directed unrestrained criticism towards the president’s congressional spending bill, named the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” designed to slash government spending, calling it a “massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill” that is “a disgusting abomination.” He also threatened political punishment against those who take Trump’s side on it, including Republicans.

“In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people,” he wrote on X.

In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people https://t.co/GTRc9Rjled — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

The president did not respond to Musk’s remarks, though White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said his views on the bill were not a surprise to Trump. Musk continued to direct his ire towards Congress rather than Trump in the days following.

But the mood shifted on June 5, when Musk responded to Trump’s claim that he knew of the inner workings of the bill.

“False, this bill was never shown to me…and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it,” he wrote, adding later that without him, Trump would have lost the election.

The president responded, claiming that Musk was “wearing thin,” and that he asked him to leave, adding that Musk “just went crazy” when he threatened to change electric vehicle policies, of which Musk has been a beneficiary.

From there, both Trump and Musk began hurling insults over social media, with Musk posting on X and Trump on Truth Social.

Musk proceeded to unload a tirade of brazen accusations, among them a claim that Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the former billionaire businessman who died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, are documented in the unreleased “Epstein Files.”

Some loud voices in Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement claim Epstein’s suicide was staged by powerful figures, including prominent Democrats, who feared Epstein would expose their involvement in trafficking. Trump’s own FBI leaders have dismissed such speculation, and there’s no evidence supporting it.

Later, when an X user suggested Trump be impeached and replaced by Vice-President JD Vance, Musk agreed.

“Yes,” he wrote.

As of this writing, Trump has not responded to Musk’s statement of regret.

— With files from The Associated Press