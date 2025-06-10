Montreal student choir to sing national anthem at Canadian Grand Prix

Send this page to someone via email

For years, a Montreal music teacher has had big dreams of bringing his classroom to one of the largest stages in the world, and on Sunday, that dream will become a reality.

Choir students at Willingdon Elementary School in Montreal’s west end, led by their choir teacher, are gearing up for a performance of a lifetime — they’ll be singing the national anthem this weekend to kick off the Canadian Grand Prix.

The school choir got the gig after their teacher, Nick Batzios, reached out to Formula 1.

“I wanted to teach my students that you have to dream big, and you have to act on your dream,” Batzios told Global News in an interview on Monday.

“Some people don’t achieve big things because they think they can’t do it or they think it’s out of reach.”

And this isn’t the first time Batzios has put his students on a big stage.

A few years ago, Willingdon students performed the national anthem at the Bell Centre before a Montreal Canadiens game.

The music teacher says he wants to try and keep setting the bar higher for both his students and others.

