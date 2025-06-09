Masked man accused of assaulting 2 teen girls in Mission, stealing iPhone

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Mission, B.C., are looking for a man accused of assaulting two teen girls and stealing one of their phones.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Friday in Centennial Park.

Mission RCMP said the girls, aged 15 and 16, were near Taulbut Street and 11th Avenue when a masked man kicked one of them off her e-scooter, knocking her to the ground, and shoved her companion down as well.

0:40 Taxi driver stabbed with needle, vehicle stolen in Mission: police

The man tried to grab the scooter, but left it when he spotted one of their phones on the ground and grabbed it instead, Mounties said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect fled when bystanders intervened and was last seen running in the direction of 14th Avenue.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said the girls suffered only minor injuries but were left shaken by the “traumatic experience.”

The suspect was wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie with a large red logo on the front, black skinny jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information or video that could help the investigation is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.