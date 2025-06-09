Menu

Crime

Masked man accused of assaulting 2 teen girls in Mission, stealing iPhone

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Mission RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Mission RCMP. Mission RCMP
Police in Mission, B.C., are looking for a man accused of assaulting two teen girls and stealing one of their phones.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Friday in Centennial Park.

Mission RCMP said the girls, aged 15 and 16, were near Taulbut Street and 11th Avenue when a masked man kicked one of them off her e-scooter, knocking her to the ground, and shoved her companion down as well.

The man tried to grab the scooter, but left it when he spotted one of their phones on the ground and grabbed it instead, Mounties said.

The suspect fled when bystanders intervened and was last seen running in the direction of 14th Avenue.

Police said the girls suffered only minor injuries but were left shaken by the “traumatic experience.”

The suspect was wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie with a large red logo on the front, black skinny jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information or video that could help the investigation is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

