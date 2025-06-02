Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Son of Winnipeg Blue Bombers hall of famer Milt Stegall dies suddenly

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 11:15 pm
1 min read
Milt Stegall with his son, Chase, during a ceremony for the hall of fame inductees at half-time in CFL action between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg Saturday, November 3, 2012. (CFL PHOTO - Marianne Helm). View image in full screen
Milt Stegall with his son, Chase, during a ceremony for the hall of fame inductees at half-time in CFL action between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg Saturday, November 3, 2012. (CFL PHOTO - Marianne Helm). (CFL PHOTO - Marianne Helm)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are mourning the death of a family member of one of their all-time legends.

The Bombers revealed on Monday night that the oldest son of hall of famer Milt Stegall, Chase Stegall, died suddenly Monday.

Chase was finishing his sophomore season on the men’s soccer team at DePaul University.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of Chase Stegall, beloved son of Blue Bombers legend Milt Stegall,” said Winnipeg Football Club president and CEO Wade Miller in a statement. “Chase was a bright and talented young man with a promising future, and his loss is felt deeply across our entire Blue Bombers family.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our hearts go out to Milt, Darlene, and the entire Stegall family during this unimaginable time. We mourn with them and extend our deepest condolences, love and support.”

Story continues below advertisement
Son of Winnipeg Blue Bombers hall of famer Milt Stegall dies suddenly - image View image in full screen
@Wpg_BlueBombers
Trending Now

There are no details yet as to what caused his death.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend,” DePaul vice president and director of athletics DeWayne Peevy and head men’s soccer coach Mark Plotkin said in a joint statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase’s family, friends, teammates and all who loved him.

“In the coming days, we will support Chase’s family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University.”

Chase Stegall was only 20 years old.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices