Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

Environment

Spiny stowaway: Porcupine travels from northern B.C. to Kelowna inside plane wreckage

By Amy Judd & Travis Lowe Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 9:05 pm
1 min read
Stowaway porcupine transported from northern B.C. to Kelowan in plane wreckage
A stowaway porcupine was living under the pilot's seat of plane wreckage in Northern B.C. Crews unknowingly transported the wreckage to Kelowna, where they discovered the animal. Now she's under the care of the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society. Travis Lowe reports.
A porcupine that was making its home in northern B.C. suddenly found itself in the interior after it was inadvertently transported inside the wreckage of a plane.

Eva Hartman, who works at the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, told Global News that the female porcupine crawled into the wreckage, which was then recovered.

“It was airlifted out by a helicopter because it was in a remote location,” Hartman said.

Somewhere north of Prince George, the wreckage of the small plane was then put on a trailer and driven further south to Kelowna, hundreds of kilometres away.

There the spiny stowaway was discovered by the salvage company, wedged between two seats inside the aircraft.

Hartman said the porcupine was scared, dehydrated and hungry and she was called in to help tranquilize the animal, who despite being stressed out, did not fire any of her quills.

“They are very timid animals,” Hartman said. “They are not aggressive at all.”

Kelowna elementary students caring for animals
The porcupine is now recovering in an enclosure at the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society and Hartman says she seems healthy.

“Yeah, it’s definitely incredible,” Hartman added. “It’s lucky, too, that it didn’t by accident somehow get out, fall out during the transport.”

She said they are planning on releasing the porcupine back into the wild in the next few days in the same area where she was found in northern B.C.

