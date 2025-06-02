Menu

Mounties investigate pair of fatal weekend crashes on Highway 59, McGillivray Boulevard

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 5:50 pm
It was a deadly weekend on Manitoba roads as RCMP continue to investigate a pair of fatal crashes.

On Saturday at around 4 p.m., a 47-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash on McGillivray Boulevard, located near Road 8E in the RM of Macdonald.

Police say a 17-year-old boy heading west in an SUV attempted to pass another vehicle, but hit a motorcyclist heading east. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead while the boy was treated and released on scene.

And then about an hour later on Highway 59 at Birds Hill Road, a 39-year-old man died after a car smashed into a light standard.

Police say the vehicle was seen driving erratically and lost control while turning at the intersection, jumping the median and hitting the pole.

Two people were thrown from the vehicle. The 31-year-old driver was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition, but the 39-year-old passenger died at the scene.

