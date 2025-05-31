Calgary police to deploy enhanced security measures during busy street festival season

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police Service (CPS) say they’ll be beefing up security at street festivals this summer. CPS deputy Insp. Jordan Nolan tells Global News the new measures are in response to incidents where vehicles have been used to drive into crowds.

“Given recent events that have happened across the county and in other parts of the world, we are taking measures to ensure things like the Lilac Festival will see enhanced safety measures,” explained Nolan.

Nolan wasn’t able to share what those security measures included but says for the 100,000 people who are expected to attend the Lilac Festival on Sunday, he says increased security won’t be what people focus on.

“Not only are we ensuring that the event is safe, but also that people can enjoy it without being impeded by those measures,” Nolan said. “You’ll probably see it at most events that are coming up. Just as things change, as events around the world change, and we will adapt and evolve and change our practices as well.”