Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Former Manitoba Bisons coach headlines Football Manitoba Hall of Fame class

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 9:46 pm
1 min read
University of Manitoba head coach Brian Dobie looks on as his team takes on the University of Saskatchewan during the first quarter of the Canada West Hardy Cup in Saskatoon, Sask., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. View image in full screen
University of Manitoba head coach Brian Dobie looks on as his team takes on the University of Saskatchewan during the first quarter of the Canada West Hardy Cup in Saskatoon, Sask., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Former Manitoba Bisons football head coach Brian Dobie leads this year’s list of inductees for the Football Manitoba Hall of Fame.

The longtime Bisons coach is one of eight individuals to be enshrined as part of the class of 2025. Dobie retired from the Herd late last year after coaching the team for 29 years. He led the Bisons to the 2007 Vanier Cup as well as three Canada West conference titles.

Dobie was named the conference’s coach of the year five different times and also coached the Churchill Bulldogs over his 50-year coaching career.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Former Neepawa Tigers coach Murray Black will also be inducted in the coach’s category.

Two former players were selected for induction. Christine O’Donnell will head into the hall after playing alongside the boys before trailblazing a path with the Winnipeg Fearless and Wolfpack women’s teams.

Story continues below advertisement

Jerome Swarath will also be inducted after playing touch football for over 45 years. He played in every major non-contact league and won eight championships over five decades and later became the commissioner of the PIT Touch & Flag Football League which is the biggest league in Canada.

Trending Now

They’re joined by four builders in Terry Andryo, Craig Bachynski, Richard Dudek, and Don McPherson.

The Winnipeg Assassins Touch Team will also go into the hall of fame after winning 30 league titles over 33 years, while also capturing the 1982 National Intermediate Championship before retiring from outdoor play in 2011.

The 11th annual induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 25.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices