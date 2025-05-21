Trump, South African president have tense exchange in Oval Office

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump met Wednesday afternoon with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office, but the gathering, which included Elon Musk on the sidelines, quickly turned sour when Trump brought up the baseless claims of “white genocide” taking place in the country.

Trump raised the topic of racial persecution against white Afrikaners less than a week after a group of about 60 individuals were granted expedited American citizenship.

During the tense, awkward meeting, Trump dimmed the lights to play footage he said proves his unsubstantiated claim of white genocide.

0:18 ‘I’m sorry, I don’t have a plane to give you,’ South African president tells Trump

Earlier this year, Trump accused the South African government of fuelling anti-white racism, leading to the killing of white farmers, a claim Ramaphosa and the South African government fervently deny.

Story continues below advertisement

The footage showed a populist politician playing a controversial anti-apartheid song that includes lyrics about killing a farmer.

“People are fleeing South Africa for their safety,” Trump said following the short video.

View image in full screen President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa (C-L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (C-R) look on as a video plays in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Ramaphosa pushed back against Trump’s accusation, and sought to change the subject.

“We are completely opposed to that,” Ramaphosa said of the behaviour alleged by Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

Experts in South Africa say there is no evidence of whites being targeted, although farmers of all races are victims of violent home invasions in a country that has a very high crime rate.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ramaphosa attempted to change course, and said he wanted to meet with Trump to “reset” and “recalibrate” the relationship between the U.S. and South Africa and to advance trade relations.

Meanwhile, Trump said the purpose of the meeting was to smooth over fears about the African nation, stating, “we have a lot of people who are very concerned with regards to South Africa.”

The president did not specify who had expressed concern or over what, though he did double down on his administration’s decision to welcome a cohort of white Afrikaners who claim to be escaping persecution in their home country.

“We take from many locations if we feel there’s persecution or genocide going on,” Trump said.

Later on, Trump was asked what it would take for him to be convinced that there is no white genocide in South Africa, and Ramaphosa interjected, ” I can answer that,” he said.

“I’d rather have him answer,” Trump replied.

“It will take President Trump listening to the voices of South Africans, some of whom are his good friends, like those who are here when we have talks between us around the quiet table, it will take President Trump to listen to them,” Ramaphosa began.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not going to be repeating what I’ve been saying… if there was an African farmer genocide, I can bet you these three men [gestures to delegates off screen] would not be here, including my minister of agriculture, he would not be with me. So it will take him, President Trump, listening to their stories, to their perspective. That is the answer to your questions,” he concluded.

Trump claimed to have “thousands of stories” documenting the genocide he says is happening, citing documentaries and news stories as sources. “I could show you,” he said.

“Show me,” Ramaphosa replied.

Trump then demanded that a member of his staff “prepare the articles,” and “turn the lights down,” and an impromptu video began to play, showcasing what Trump asserts is evidence of “white genocide.”

The White House later posted the video to its official X account. (Nothing presented in the video has been proven or corroborated by any authority.)

🚨 JUST SHOWN IN THE OVAL OFFICE: Proof of Persecution in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/rER1l8sqAU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 21, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

Trump said the video included footage of the graves of approximately 1,000 white farmers who were killed.

Ramaphosa, having taken a deeper look at the footage, turned to Trump and asked, “Have they told you where that is, Mr. President?”

“I’d like to know where that is, because this, I’ve never seen,” Ramaphosa said.

Trump did not respond.

Shortly after the film ended, Trump shut down questions about a Qatari jet his administration is accepting as a gift, that will eventually replace Air Force One.

“What are you talking about?” he answered.

“You gotta get out of here, what do these responses have to do with the Qatari jet?” he continued, calling the transaction “a great thing.”

“You’re a terrible reporter… you’re not smart enough,” he added, accusing the NBC News journalist of purposefully moving the conversation off course, then confirming that Qatari authorities have also promised a $5.1 trillion investment in the U.S.

“You’re a disgrace, no more questions from you,” Trump concluded.

Ramaphosa departed the White House around 3 p.m. after a roughly three-hour visit. Asked how the meeting went as he climbed into a black SUV, Ramaphosa said, “very well, thank you.”

Story continues below advertisement

He offered a similar reply when asked if he thought Trump had heard him out.

“Yes he did, and it went very well,” Ramaphosa said.

—

— With files from The Associated Press