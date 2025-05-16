‘Ashtrey Alley’: Push to rename Vancouver’s 1st legal graffiti wall after DTES advocate

Send this page to someone via email

A motion to rename the City of Vancouver’s first legal graffiti wall in honour of Downtown Eastside (DTES) advocate and artist Trey Helten will be considered by council at the Standing Committee meeting on May 21.

Helten, who spearheaded council’s May 2021 approval of the city’s inaugural painting wall in the back lane of 133 West Pender Street, died suddenly on April 22 at the age of 42.

In his motion titled ‘Honouring Trey Helten: Renaming “Ashtrey Alley”’, COPE Coun. Sean Orr said DTES community members are already informally calling the alley between Hastings and Pender which connects Cambie and Abbott Street “Ashtrey Alley” in memory of Helten, whose nickname was ‘Ashtrey’.

“Trey Helten was a beloved harm reduction advocate in the Downtown Eastside who was known for his tireless work to help others, fight stigma against drug users, and who saved hundreds of lives,” reads Orr’s motion.

Helten, who battled addiction before spending several years in recovery, is credited with saving hundreds of lives during his time managing the Overdose Prevention Society (OPS).

As an artist, Helten used his gift of graffiti to build bridges with Chinatown and memorialize those who lost their lives to toxic drugs.

In collaboration with his art partner, street artist Jamie Hardy, a.k.a ‘Smokey Devil’, Helten painted several murals to help beautify Chinatown, and honour individuals who disappeared, were murdered or died in the DTES.

Orr noted that graffiti walls support artistic expression and provide a sanctioned location for street artists to potentially foster a culture that discourages disrespectful or nuisance graffiti.

“As dedicated spaces, they can also serve as a place for street artists to meet, build community, and can provide opportunities for mentorship,” states Orr’s motion.

If approved, Orr’s motion would direct staff to report back on the most expeditious way to name the sanctioned graffiti alley “Ashtrey Alley” in memory of Helten and his contributions to the community.

Hardy was one of the first street artists to break ground in the West Pender Street alley when it officially opened in August 2022.