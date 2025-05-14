SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Sports

Injured Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard still day to day: Coach Knoblauch

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2025 4:50 pm
1 min read
Goalie Calvin Pickard remains sidelined with an injury as the Edmonton Oilers looks to finish off its second-round playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Pickard was not on the ice for morning skate ahead of Game 5 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, and head coach Kris Knoblauch says he remains “day to day.”

The 33-year-old netminder was injured during Game 2 on May 8, when Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl landed on his left leg in the third period. Pickard finished the game but has not played since.

He had taken over as Edmonton’s starter in Game 3 of the first-round series against the L.A. Kings and backstopped the Oilers to six straight wins.

Regular-season starter Stuart Skinner has started the last two games, including a 3-0 shutout in Game 4 on Monday that gave Edmonton a 3-1 edge in the best-of-seven series.

Knoblauch says he will not make any changes to his lineup for Game 5, but that the team will “need everybody” as it pushes forward in the playoffs.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

