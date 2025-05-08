Menu

Sunshine Farm in East Kelowna prepares for annual seed and plant sale

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 8, 2025 8:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sunshine Farm prepares for annual seed, plant sale'
Sunshine Farm prepares for annual seed, plant sale
WATCH: A seed farm in East Kelowna is opening its doors to the public for the only time this year. Sunshine Farm employs people of diverse abilities and is preparing for its annual seed and plant sale this weekend. Sydney Morton has more.
Seed by seed, connection has the opportunity to sprout at Sunshine Farm.

The East Kelowna, B.C., farm is a unique place where people of diverse abilities can come together and earn valuable work experience while growing organic seeds and plants.

“The nature of the farm is beautiful. Especially when I put my hands in the dirt, it’s so good,” said Meghan Atkinson-Smith, one of the vocational program attendees.

The farm is home to a vocational program that currently has 50 people enrolled.

“We encourage people to gain confidence and potentially gain meaningful employment,” said Russell Alcock, Sunshine Farm owner.

Everyone is encouraged to try something new and to get their hands a little dirty.

“(We are) planting for the plant sales and we are sticking seeds in so the plants will grow,” said Dawnika Paz, one of the vocational program attendees.

Once a year, the public is invited to enjoy this piece of paradise to purchase unique fruits and vegetables, or a packet of seeds.

“The money made from the sale goes back into enriching our program that we run,” said Alcock.

Which means this year’s crop, will fuel next year’s bounty at Sunshine Farm.

The sale runs May 9 and May 10.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

