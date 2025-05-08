Sunshine Farm in East Kelowna prepares for annual seed and plant sale

Send this page to someone via email

Seed by seed, connection has the opportunity to sprout at Sunshine Farm.

The East Kelowna, B.C., farm is a unique place where people of diverse abilities can come together and earn valuable work experience while growing organic seeds and plants.

“The nature of the farm is beautiful. Especially when I put my hands in the dirt, it’s so good,” said Meghan Atkinson-Smith, one of the vocational program attendees.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The farm is home to a vocational program that currently has 50 people enrolled.

“We encourage people to gain confidence and potentially gain meaningful employment,” said Russell Alcock, Sunshine Farm owner.

Everyone is encouraged to try something new and to get their hands a little dirty.

“(We are) planting for the plant sales and we are sticking seeds in so the plants will grow,” said Dawnika Paz, one of the vocational program attendees.

Story continues below advertisement

Once a year, the public is invited to enjoy this piece of paradise to purchase unique fruits and vegetables, or a packet of seeds.

“The money made from the sale goes back into enriching our program that we run,” said Alcock.

Which means this year’s crop, will fuel next year’s bounty at Sunshine Farm.

The sale runs May 9 and May 10.