Carney to outline government’s priorities as Liberals head into 4th mandate

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to outline the priorities of his new government this morning four days after Canadians voted in the Liberals for a fourth mandate.

Carney will speak to the media and take questions at 11 a.m. EDT.

He has promised to move immediately to address ongoing trade tensions with the United States and spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Trump says the two will meet in Washington within the next week though Carney’s office has not confirmed that.

2:04 Carney praised as ‘serious person’ by Trump administration ahead of White House visit

Carney has not spoken publicly since election night when he gave a victory speech at an Ottawa hockey arena promising to chart a new course for Canada away from its intense dependence on the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Elections Canada shows the Liberal party won 168 seats, down one from the total on Monday, after a validation process showed the winner in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne was the Bloc Québécois.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Conservative party won 144 seats, while the Bloc Québécois holds 23, the NDP has seven and the Green Party has one.

In the days since the election Carney has spent time speaking to multiple international leaders including King Charles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Council President Antonio Costa and Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres.