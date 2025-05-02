Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney to outline government’s priorities as Liberals head into 4th mandate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2025 7:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What to expect from Carney’s first month as prime minister after election win'
What to expect from Carney’s first month as prime minister after election win
RELATED: What to expect from Carney's first month as prime minister after election win
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to outline the priorities of his new government this morning four days after Canadians voted in the Liberals for a fourth mandate.

Carney will speak to the media and take questions at 11 a.m. EDT.

He has promised to move immediately to address ongoing trade tensions with the United States and spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Trump says the two will meet in Washington within the next week though Carney’s office has not confirmed that.

Click to play video: 'Carney praised as ‘serious person’ by Trump administration ahead of White House visit'
Carney praised as ‘serious person’ by Trump administration ahead of White House visit

Carney has not spoken publicly since election night when he gave a victory speech at an Ottawa hockey arena promising to chart a new course for Canada away from its intense dependence on the United States.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Elections Canada shows the Liberal party won 168 seats, down one from the total on Monday, after a validation process showed the winner in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne was the Bloc Québécois.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Conservative party won 144 seats, while the Bloc Québécois holds 23, the NDP has seven and the Green Party has one.

In the days since the election Carney has spent time speaking to multiple international leaders including King Charles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Council President Antonio Costa and Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices