Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Relatives rally around teen orphaned by Lapu Lapu festival tragedy

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 11:00 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen boy lost three family members in Lapu Lapu festival tragedy'
Teen boy lost three family members in Lapu Lapu festival tragedy
WATCH: Global BC anchor Chris Gailus talks with Toan Le, the uncle of Andy Le, who lost his three family members in the Lapu Lapu festival tragedy on April 26.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The extended family of a 16-year-old who lost his dad, stepmother and five-year-old sister in the Lapu Lapu festival tragedy in Vancouver on Saturday say they are still processing the loss.

Richard Le, 47, Linh Hoang, 30 and Katie Le, five, were killed when an SUV plowed into a crowd of people at the festival held to celebrate Filipino culture and community.

Andy Le, who decided to stay home and do his homework rather than attend the festival, is the only survivor of the immediate household.

“My family and I, we really appreciate all the support that the community and the public has given us,” Andy’s uncle Toan Le told Global News.

“And we are still processing the tragedy, and we’re just taking it day by day.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Growing memorial for Lapu Lapu Day victims, as Vancouver police update investigation'
Growing memorial for Lapu Lapu Day victims, as Vancouver police update investigation

Toan said they are trying to work through the process of getting guardianship for Andy.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toan started a GoFundMe for Andy – as of Monday evening, it has raised more than $380,000.

He said they are overwhelmed by the generosity of people in their community and around the world.

“Originally our intent was just to get enough funds so that we can cover the funeral costs and then the family was gonna pull together resources,” Toan said. “But now with the level of support that we have received, we would be able to fund Andy’s education, we would able to cover the funeral costs.

“As a family, I have spoken to my sister, as well as Andy, and Andy is supportive to share some of those proceeds with other members, other victims of this tragedy. So once we have a tally of what is required for Andy’s future, then we will be donating the rest to other victims.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toan said that all they can do is just be there for Andy in this terrible, tragic time.

“We just told him that we are always going to be there for him and this is what family does, right, so whatever he needs, we’re there and no matter what, we will always be there.”

Click to play video: 'Candle light vigil held in Vancouver for Lapu Lapu Day victims'
Candle light vigil held in Vancouver for Lapu Lapu Day victims
Trending Now

Toan described his brother Richard as a very kind individual.

“He always wanted to give back,” he said. “He’s been coaching kids and teenagers and adults. And then he’s been working as a real estate professional. So I do hope that the community sees the dedication that he provided to the community and giving back.”

Toan said Linh was a loving person and a dedicated mother and little Katie would have graduated kindergarten this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was just an extremely happy child and the life of the party,” Toan said. “So we’re all going to miss her very much.”

He also wanted to thank the fire responders, police, nurses, doctors and medical staff that helped the victims.

Despite the pain and the loss he and his family are dealing with, Toan had a message for the grieving community.

“I know other families have their loved ones that they will be missing too,” he said. “So I just wanna say to other people that are in the same situation, stay strong for the people that are still here. The people that have, are gone, they’re in a better place now. And as a community, we just have to do better. So stay positive, stay strong, and our hearts goes out to all of you.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices