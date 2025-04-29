Relatives rally around teen orphaned by Lapu Lapu festival tragedy

The extended family of a 16-year-old who lost his dad, stepmother and five-year-old sister in the Lapu Lapu festival tragedy in Vancouver on Saturday say they are still processing the loss.

Richard Le, 47, Linh Hoang, 30 and Katie Le, five, were killed when an SUV plowed into a crowd of people at the festival held to celebrate Filipino culture and community.

Andy Le, who decided to stay home and do his homework rather than attend the festival, is the only survivor of the immediate household.

“My family and I, we really appreciate all the support that the community and the public has given us,” Andy’s uncle Toan Le told Global News.

“And we are still processing the tragedy, and we’re just taking it day by day.”

Toan said they are trying to work through the process of getting guardianship for Andy.

Toan started a GoFundMe for Andy – as of Monday evening, it has raised more than $380,000.

He said they are overwhelmed by the generosity of people in their community and around the world.

“Originally our intent was just to get enough funds so that we can cover the funeral costs and then the family was gonna pull together resources,” Toan said. “But now with the level of support that we have received, we would be able to fund Andy’s education, we would able to cover the funeral costs.

“As a family, I have spoken to my sister, as well as Andy, and Andy is supportive to share some of those proceeds with other members, other victims of this tragedy. So once we have a tally of what is required for Andy’s future, then we will be donating the rest to other victims.”

Toan said that all they can do is just be there for Andy in this terrible, tragic time.

“We just told him that we are always going to be there for him and this is what family does, right, so whatever he needs, we’re there and no matter what, we will always be there.”

Toan described his brother Richard as a very kind individual.

“He always wanted to give back,” he said. “He’s been coaching kids and teenagers and adults. And then he’s been working as a real estate professional. So I do hope that the community sees the dedication that he provided to the community and giving back.”

Toan said Linh was a loving person and a dedicated mother and little Katie would have graduated kindergarten this year.

“She was just an extremely happy child and the life of the party,” Toan said. “So we’re all going to miss her very much.”

He also wanted to thank the fire responders, police, nurses, doctors and medical staff that helped the victims.

Despite the pain and the loss he and his family are dealing with, Toan had a message for the grieving community.

“I know other families have their loved ones that they will be missing too,” he said. “So I just wanna say to other people that are in the same situation, stay strong for the people that are still here. The people that have, are gone, they’re in a better place now. And as a community, we just have to do better. So stay positive, stay strong, and our hearts goes out to all of you.”