Many will need care after Vancouver festival incident that killed 11, organizer says

An organizer of the Filipino festival in Vancouver that was devastated by a “meaningless tragedy” says there are many who will need help to recover after a vehicle tore through their celebration, killing 11 people.

RJ Aquino told hundreds of mourners at a vigil Sunday night that people are confused, devastated and numb.

Police have charged a 30-year-old Vancouver man with eight counts of second-degree murder and say more charges are expected once all the victims have been identified.

View image in full screen Members of the Vancouver Police forensics team examine the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd at a Lapu Lapu Day street festival Saturday evening in Vancouver, Sunday, April 27, 2025. Shock and grief rippled through Canada’s Filipino community on Sunday as members struggled to come to grips with an attack at a cultural street festival in Vancouver on Saturday that killed 11 people and injured dozens more. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

B.C.’s Health Ministry issued an update last night saying 32 people were seen at several hospitals in the Lower Mainland and 17 remained in care, including some in critical and serious condition.

Aquino said there are many people who were at the event who witnessed the tragedy and others who lost loved ones or where hurt who will need care and support.

Prime Minister Mark Carney — who attended the vigil alongside Premier David Eby, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and many other politicians — placed white roses at the memorial site before he, Eby, Sim and member of the legislature Mable Elmore kneeled and bowed their heads for a moment of silence.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo is accused in the rampage and remains in custody. His next court appearance has been scheduled for May 26.

Vancouver police have said it was not an act of terror. And while they didn’t have a motive, they said that the suspect has had multiple mental health interactions with their officers.

Premier David Eby told a crowd of mourners before the vigil that people across the country and around the world are thinking about them.

“I can’t imagine the heartbreak that all of you are feeling,” he said.

Both Eby and Singh had attended the celebration before the vehicle tore down a street lined with food trucks just as the event was wrapping up.

Aquino said they are working around the clock to put together an information page that will let people know how to get help and support.

“As of right now, no donations are being collected. Unfortunately right now … the Philippine consul general’s office has already issued a notice of scam fundraisers and that sort of thing,” he said.