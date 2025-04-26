LAPD releases tense body cam footage in shooting of Weezer bassist’s wife

Send this page to someone via email

Los Angeles police have released video from the shooting of author Jillian Lauren, the wife of a Weezer band member, during a chaotic backyard confrontation that culminated in a volley of gunfire.

Lauren’s wounds were not life-threatening in the April 8 shooting in the northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock, where the 51-year-old wife of Weezer base player Scott Shriner emerged from her home with a gun as city police and the California Highway Patrol searched the area for three people who fled a car wreck.

View image in full screen In a separate segment of silent surveillance video from Jillian Lauren’s backyard, Lauren can be seen exiting the home barefoot and carrying a pistol in her right hand. Screengrab / LAPD YouTube

Lauren — listed by police as Jillian Lauren Shriner — was released on a US$1 million bond on suspicion of attempted murder pending further investigation. She is scheduled to appear in court this week.

Police on Friday released excerpts from police body camera video, surveillance video and audio of 911 dispatch conversations. The video clips show officers peering over a high wooden fence into a yard and shouting over the noise of an overhead surveillance helicopter at a woman to put down her gun or risk getting shot. The fence obscures from those body cameras what is on the other side.

View image in full screen Scott Shriner and Jillian Lauren attend the 2015 Moth Ball at Capitale on May 12, 2015 in New York City. Jenny Anderson/WireImage

“Ma’am, we’re trying to help you. Put the gun down,” a voice says. “You’re going to get shot. It’s the police.”

An officer indicates that the woman has cocked a gun — “Oh, she racked it” — immediately before the sound of at least six shots rings out.

In a separate segment of silent surveillance video from Lauren’s backyard, Lauren can be seen exiting the home barefoot and carrying a pistol in her right hand. Another segment shows Lauren from behind, apparently raising a gun that is briefly visible. Dirt kicks up near Lauren’s feet, and she turns and walks toward a doorway to the house.

Further bodycam video shows Lauren lying prone in the middle of a residential road as police place handcuffs behind her back, while noting that she has a wound on her arm.

Lauren’s published works include two bestselling memoirs — 2010s Some Girls: My Life in a Harem and 2015’s Everything You Ever Wanted.

Weezer is a Los Angeles-based band, beloved especially for their 1994 record unofficially known as the “Blue Album” with songs including “Say It Ain’t So.” Shriner joined the band in the early 2000s.