Weezer bassist’s wife shot by police, arrested for attempted murder

Send this page to someone via email

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was shot and injured by Los Angeles police after she allegedly pointed a gun at officers from her front yard, according to authorities.

Author Jillian Lauren Shriner, 51, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting in a Los Angeles neighbourhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Police said they were assisting California Highway Patrol officers in a search for three suspects from a misdemeanour hit-and-run in a crash on the 134 Freeway and Figueroa Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Shriner was not among the suspects, but while pursuing a suspect who had reportedly run through a backyard in the author’s Eagle Wood residential neighbourhood, police came upon her in the yard of her residence, holding a handgun.

Officers ordered her several times to drop her weapon, but she refused and pointed the gun at them, authorities allege.

Story continues below advertisement

Shriner was shot once in the shoulder by an officer after allegedly refusing to surrender her weapon. Police did not say whether she fired her gun but said she fled into her home after being hit.

She surrendered to police and was taken into custody after they entered her home. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics brought Shriner to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A 9-mm handgun was recovered from Shriner’s home, the police statement said.

She was absentee booked for attempted murder and released after posting $1 million bond, according to L.A. County jail records.

NRF012-25ma Officer-Involved Shooting in Northeast Division pic.twitter.com/jiXCJ5ezMA — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 9, 2025

In a Wednesday news conference, LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said that police body cameras had not provided “a clear view of what she did with that firearm” and said it was “not clear if she fired at officers or not.”

Story continues below advertisement

“At that point, there were some commands given, multiple commands to drop the gun, drop the weapon, unfortunately it did result in an officer-involved shooting,” Aguilar said.

Police are reportedly reviewing multiple videos and seeking access to any surveillance camera footage from the area.

One of the male suspects from the hit-and-run was detained, cited and released from police custody, according to a statement from the LAPD. Two other suspects remain at large.

4:08 Matt Damon and Leslie Jones debate Weezer’s music in SNL sketch

Shriner is the author of two bestselling memoirs, 2010’s Some Girls: My Life in a Harem and 2015’s Everything You Ever Wanted.

Weezer is a Los Angeles band beloved for their 1994 record — unofficially known as the Blue Album — featuring songs including Say It Ain’t So and Buddy Holly. Shriner joined the band in the early 2000s.

Story continues below advertisement

Weezer is scheduled to perform at Coachella on April 12. They were added as a last-minute guest over the weekend alongside Ed Sheeran, after acts including FKA Twigs pulled out of the music festival.

The band has not issued a statement on Shriner’s arrest as of this writing.

Jillian Lauren and Scott Shriner married in 2005. They have two children.

— With files from The Associated Press