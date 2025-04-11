Gunshot residue found on suspect’s hoodie, murder trial in death of OPP officer hears

Send this page to someone via email

The trial of two people accused of fatally shooting an OPP officer more than two years ago has heard from a forensics expert that a hoodie collected from one of the suspects had gunshot residue in its front pocket.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022, while responding to a vehicle in the ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder and both have pleaded not guilty.

Benjamin Lee, a forensic scientist, testified today that 13 gunshot particles were identified inside the front pocket of an Adidas hoodie that was submitted into evidence.

Prosecutors had said in their opening statement that Pierzchala’s body camera footage shows the shooter’s hand concealed in the front pocket of a sweater, before the officer was shot six times.

The Crown has said it is looking to prove that McKenzie was the shooter and that Stewart-Sperry intentionally helped him.

The defence, meanwhile, asked Lee if it’s possible that gunshot residue could be transferred between surfaces, and Lee said he couldn’t eliminate that possibility.

The jury trial is taking place in Cayuga, Ont., a community near Hagersville, and it is expected to last six weeks.