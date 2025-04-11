Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gunshot residue found on suspect’s hoodie, murder trial in death of OPP officer hears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2025 1:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘I’m outraged’: OPP commissioner calls for changes as 2 charged in death of officer'
‘I’m outraged’: OPP commissioner calls for changes as 2 charged in death of officer
'I'm outraged': OPP commissioner calls for changes as 2 charged in death of officer – Dec 28, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The trial of two people accused of fatally shooting an OPP officer more than two years ago has heard from a forensics expert that a hoodie collected from one of the suspects had gunshot residue in its front pocket.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022, while responding to a vehicle in the ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder and both have pleaded not guilty.

Benjamin Lee, a forensic scientist, testified today that 13 gunshot particles were identified inside the front pocket of an Adidas hoodie that was submitted into evidence.

Prosecutors had said in their opening statement that Pierzchala’s body camera footage shows the shooter’s hand concealed in the front pocket of a sweater, before the officer was shot six times.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Crown has said it is looking to prove that McKenzie was the shooter and that Stewart-Sperry intentionally helped him.

The defence, meanwhile, asked Lee if it’s possible that gunshot residue could be transferred between surfaces, and Lee said he couldn’t eliminate that possibility.

The jury trial is taking place in Cayuga, Ont., a community near Hagersville, and it is expected to last six weeks.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices