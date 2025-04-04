Eminem becomes a grandpa as his daughter welcomes baby boy

That will be Grandpa Shady to you, as Eminem is now officially a grandfather.
Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, announced the birth of her first child with husband Evan McClintock, sharing some cute snaps to Instagram Friday.
A letterboard behind the baby reveals that the little boy was born in the middle of March. But what’s even sweeter is that he’s named after his grandpa — Mathers named her son Elliot Marshall McClintock, a nod to Eminem, who was born Marshall Mathers.
She captioned the photos: “happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e.”
In October, Eminem announced that Mathers was pregnant through a music video for a new song, Temporary.
Get daily National news
The video featured a montage of old videos and footage of the dad-daughter pair from her childhood to her wedding last May.
Toward the end of the video, Mathers presented her dad with a blue Detroit Lions football jersey, complete with “Grandpa” and the number 1 across the back, as well as a sonogram image.
Overcome with emotion, Eminem’s eyes widened and teared up while his jaw dropped.
Shortly after the video was released, Mathers posted a series of photos of herself and McClintock on her Instagram page looking at the sonogram, writing in the caption that their baby is due next year.
On March 9, Mathers shared maternity photos, saying she was getting ready to welcome her son to the world.
Comments