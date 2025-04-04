Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Eminem becomes a grandpa as his daughter welcomes baby boy

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 4:08 pm
1 min read
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade suprised her dad with a football jersey to tell him he's going to be a grandpa. View image in full screen
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, suprised her dad with a football jersey to tell him he's going to be a grandpa. Getty Images / YouTube
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

That will be Grandpa Shady to you, as Eminem is now officially a grandfather.

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, announced the birth of her first child with husband Evan McClintock, sharing some cute snaps to Instagram Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

A letterboard behind the baby reveals that the little boy was born in the middle of March. But what’s even sweeter is that he’s named after his grandpa — Mathers named her son Elliot Marshall McClintock, a nod to Eminem, who was born Marshall Mathers.

She captioned the photos: “happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e.”

In October, Eminem announced that Mathers was pregnant through a music video for a new song, Temporary.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The video featured a montage of old videos and footage of the dad-daughter pair from her childhood to her wedding last May.

Toward the end of the video, Mathers presented her dad with a blue Detroit Lions football jersey, complete with “Grandpa” and the number 1 across the back, as well as a sonogram image.

Story continues below advertisement

Overcome with emotion, Eminem’s eyes widened and teared up while his jaw dropped.

A still from Eminem's video captures the emotional moment he learns he's going to be a grandpa.
A still from Eminem’s video captures the emotional moment he learns he’s going to be a grandpa. Eminem / YouTube
Trending Now

Shortly after the video was released, Mathers posted a series of photos of herself and McClintock on her Instagram page looking at the sonogram, writing in the caption that their baby is due next year.

Story continues below advertisement

On March 9, Mathers shared maternity photos, saying she was getting ready to welcome her son to the world.

Click to play video: 'Barack Obama raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ at Harris rally in Detroit'
Barack Obama raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ at Harris rally in Detroit
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices