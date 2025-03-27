Menu

Crime

Calgary accuses Alberta government of inaction on future of drug-use site

By Matthew Scace The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 4:33 pm
1 min read
Beltline residents raise ‘social disorder’ concerns around Calgary supervised consumption site
WATCH FROM OCTOBER 2023: Some residents in Calgary's Beltline are concerned about rising disorder near the Sheldon Chumir supervised consumption site. As Adam MacVicar reports, the province says the site will remain as it explores other locations. – Oct 3, 2023
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the Alberta government is dragging its heels on deciding the future of the city’s only supervised drug-use site.

In a letter to Premier Danielle Smith, Gondek says the province has not followed through on its promises and that its delay is causing “concern and distress.”

The supervised consumption site is located at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood. View image in full screen
The supervised consumption site is located at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood. Global News

The Alberta government under former premier Jason Kenney committed in 2022 to closing the Sheldon Chumir Supervised Consumption Site in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood and replacing it with two others.

But that site, which is also known as the Safeworks site, remains open.

Gondek is proposing that the city and province start formally working together to find an immediate solution.

The Safeworks site provides a hygienic environment for people to use drugs under medical supervision.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

