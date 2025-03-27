Calgary accuses Alberta government of inaction on future of drug-use site

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the Alberta government is dragging its heels on deciding the future of the city’s only supervised drug-use site.
In a letter to Premier Danielle Smith, Gondek says the province has not followed through on its promises and that its delay is causing “concern and distress.”
The Alberta government under former premier Jason Kenney committed in 2022 to closing the Sheldon Chumir Supervised Consumption Site in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood and replacing it with two others.
But that site, which is also known as the Safeworks site, remains open.
Get weekly health news
Gondek is proposing that the city and province start formally working together to find an immediate solution.
The Safeworks site provides a hygienic environment for people to use drugs under medical supervision.
Comments