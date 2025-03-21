Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Two children injured in RM of St. Clements school bus crash

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 21, 2025 6:21 pm
1 min read
Two children injured in RM of St. Clements school bus crash - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP say two children suffered minor injuries after a school bus veered off the road in the RM of St. Clements Friday morning.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say it happened between 7:20-8:20 a.m. on Dunning Road. The bus, carrying 19 students, was able to gain control after leaving the road and continued its route.

Trending Now

The age of the two students injured is unknown. Police say alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices