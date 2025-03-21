Two children injured in RM of St. Clements school bus crash

See more sharing options

RCMP say two children suffered minor injuries after a school bus veered off the road in the RM of St. Clements Friday morning.

Police say it happened between 7:20-8:20 a.m. on Dunning Road. The bus, carrying 19 students, was able to gain control after leaving the road and continued its route.

The age of the two students injured is unknown. Police say alcohol is not a factor in the crash.