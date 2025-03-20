Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate Pritchard Avenue homicide

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 20, 2025 8:18 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating after a Mexican citizen living in Manitoba was killed this week.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a Mexican citizen living in Manitoba was killed this week.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, they found a man dead outside a home in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Diego Moscoza and has been living in the province the last two years.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Moscoza since the beginning of March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS.

