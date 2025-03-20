Winnipeg police investigate Pritchard Avenue homicide

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are investigating after a Mexican citizen living in Manitoba was killed this week.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, they found a man dead outside a home in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He has been identified as 28-year-old Diego Moscoza and has been living in the province the last two years.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Moscoza since the beginning of March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS.