Pro-Palestinian rally held in Calgary after Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza

Dozens of people gathered in front of Calgary city hall on Tuesday, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and denouncing Israel over a new wave of airstrikes on the embattled Palestinian territory that has killed hundreds of people and injured hundreds more.

Carry Palestinian flags and shouting slogans like, “Israel is a terrorist state and Palestine will never die,” the protesters also condemned both the United States and Canada for not doing more to prevent the violence.

“I’m here because I believe in basic human rights, which is ability to be able to live freely without fear of persecution of who you are,” said Beth Keeler.

“I’m here just to stand up for Palestine and have a voice for Palestine. If Canada would’ve been able to stand up for Palestine, then maybe this wouldn’t have happened.”

View image in full screen A large crowd of protesters gathered in front of Calgary city hall on Tuesday to condemn Israel over a new round of airstrikes on the Gaza strip. Global News

On Tuesday, Israel launched airstrikes against what it claimed were Hamas targets across the Gaza, but the territory’s health ministry claimed many of the estimated 400 people killed were civilians.

There are fears that the attacks, the heaviest since a ceasefire took effect in January, could mark a return to all-out war.

Both Israel and the U.S. have blamed Hamas for the renewed violence, alleging they refused to release more of the hostages taken when the war began 17 months ago.