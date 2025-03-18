Menu

Pro-Palestinian rally held in Calgary after Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza

By Ken MacGillivray & Craig Momney Global News
Posted March 18, 2025 6:52 pm
Click to play video: 'UN chief “shocked” by Israel attack on Gaza amid growing concern due to lack of humanitarian aid'
UN chief “shocked” by Israel attack on Gaza amid growing concern due to lack of humanitarian aid
WATCH: Israel launched airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing more than 400 Palestinians, local health officials said, and shattering a ceasefire in place since January with its deadliest bombardment in a 17-month war with Hamas. The office of the António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said it was horrified by Israel's strikes on Gaza.
Dozens of people gathered in front of Calgary city hall on Tuesday, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and denouncing Israel over a new wave of airstrikes on the embattled Palestinian territory that has killed hundreds of people and injured hundreds more.

Carry Palestinian flags and shouting slogans like, “Israel is a terrorist state and Palestine will never die,” the protesters also condemned both the United States and Canada for not doing more to prevent the violence.

“I’m here because I believe in basic human rights, which is ability to be able to live freely without fear of persecution of who you are,” said Beth Keeler.

“I’m here just to stand up for Palestine and have a voice for Palestine. If Canada would’ve been able to stand up for Palestine, then maybe this wouldn’t have happened.”

A large crowd of protestors gathered in front of Calgary city hall on Tuesday to condemn Israel over a new round of airstrikes on the Gaza strip. View image in full screen
A large crowd of protesters gathered in front of Calgary city hall on Tuesday to condemn Israel over a new round of airstrikes on the Gaza strip. Global News

On Tuesday, Israel launched airstrikes against what it claimed were Hamas targets across the Gaza, but the territory’s health ministry claimed many of the estimated 400 people killed were civilians.

There are fears that the attacks, the heaviest since a ceasefire took effect in January, could mark a return to all-out war.

Both Israel and the U.S. have blamed Hamas for the renewed violence, alleging they refused to release more of the hostages taken when the war began 17 months ago.

