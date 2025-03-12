Saskatoon police announce new warrant enforcement unit

Send this page to someone via email

A new warrant enforcement unit pilot project is taking place in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon police said the project is “aimed at enhancing community safety by addressing the significant number of outstanding Criminal Code warrants in the city.”

The unit will have one sergeant and four constables and will focus on executing arrest warrants on individuals who have active criminal charges or have failed to appear in court.

Saskatoon police said there are approximately 6,400 outstanding warrants in the city, with 5,000 of those being issued since January 2023.

“The creation of this unit reflects our commitment to community safety and effective law enforcement,” says Tony Landry, Saskatoon police’s inspector in charge of patrol support.

This new unit will work to locate and arrest individuals with active warrants to ensure “accountability and supporting the integrity of the judicial process,” Saskatoon police said.

“A dedicated team focused on warrant enforcement will allow us to prioritize arresting wanted individuals who pose the greatest risk to public safety while also alleviating pressures faced by front-line patrol officers,” Landry said.

Saskatoon police said the unit will operate within the police force and will collaborate with other units to maximize efficiency and effectiveness.