Tensions flare at Kelowna city bylaw office as residents protest tent city sweeps

A proteston Friday culminated with heated words inside a Kelowna, B.C., city bylaw office.

A group of about 10 people, including residents of tent city and concerned community members, walked from the outdoor sheltering site to the bylaw office several blocks away.

As they marched, the group grew as other unhoused individuals joined along the way.

The demonstrators chanted “stop the sweeps” as they walked in protest of what they call daily and unnecessary tent city sweeps by bylaw officers.

“They used to come every few days to take more garbage or take big items,” said Erica Stewart, who lived at tent city for three years and still has many friends there. “Now it is like every single day, they are taking something.”

The protesters say removal of tents and displacement of people are regular occurrences.

They even accused the officers of destroying and stealing their possessions.

“The constant cycle of losing everything and getting everything again, it’s a really crappy cycle to be stuck in,” said Stewart, who helped organize the march.

When the group arrived at the bylaw office on Ellis Street, they filled the small office and continued to loudly chant, “stop the sweeps.”

The group then started chanting, “Nick, come speak.”

Nick Bonnett is the city’s bylaw services manager.

Bonnett did come out to the lobby to hear the protesters out but refused to tell them when he could meet with them to discuss their concerns in an official capacity.

“I will not commit to a conversation with you at this moment,” Bonnett told the group.

The protesters continued to argue, demanding an immediate meeting.

They questioned his managerial role and called him a puppet.

Using loud voices, they reiterated their demands to stop the sweeps.

When the protesters eventually left, Bonnett told Global News he would comment on camera, saying he needed time to “collect his thoughts.”

Later on, the city issued a statement stating, in part: “Claims of destroying and stealing possessions are untrue. When we must remove material, it is always according to our bylaws and policies and is done with compassion and care.”

Tony Baxter, a former outreach worker at tent city, was one of the protesters.

He supports the plight of those at the outdoor sheltering site saying bylaw needs to do better.

“He wouldn’t even pick a time to meet with folks and meanwhile … his team is at tent city every single day harassing people,” Baxter said.

The city said it would review the concerns brought forward and connect with the group next week.