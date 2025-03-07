Canada Revenue Agency to cut 450 term employees during tax season

Send this page to someone via email

With tax filing season well underway, the Canada Revenue Agency has told 450 of its term employees across the country that their contracts won’t be renewed at the end of the month.

Etienne Biram, a spokesperson for the agency, says the CRA regularly reviews its financial resources to “ensure sustainable operations and alignment with government priorities.”

Biram said employee unions have been informed of the cuts and the agency aims to limit the “impact on taxpayers during filing season.”

5:29 Navigating Tax Season: What Canadians Need to Know About Key Changes

As federal departments and agencies looked to find savings as part of the government’s spending review, the CRA said in November 2024 that it was restricting certain hiring activities, freezing “non-critical overtime” and eliminating the contracts of around 600 temporary employees.

Story continues below advertisement

Biram says the CRA continues to “assess its financial position while maintaining its commitment to high-quality service for Canadians,” especially during tax season.

April 30 is the deadline for most Canadians to file their taxes.