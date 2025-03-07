Menu

Crime

“It’s disgusting”: 5th person charged in connection with killing of Halifax teen

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 3:24 pm
2 min read
Photo of Devon Marsman
A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Devon Sinclair Marsman. Nova Scotia Department of Justice
Halifax police have arrested a fifth individual in connection with the homicide of a 16-year-old Halifax boy who went missing in 2022, sparking widespread concern in the community.

On Thursday, 40-year-old Mark Douglas Robert Doyle was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. He is scheduled to appear in court today to face these charges.

Devon Sinclair Marsman was last seen in the Spryfield area of Halifax on Feb. 24, 2022. Following an extensive investigation, police announced last year that Devon had been the victim of a homicide.

Since then, multiple individuals have been charged in connection with his death.

Theresa Gray, Devon’s mom, says she is glad all these arrests are coming out. “I’ve never seen so many people arrested for a 16-year-old child,” she told Global News in an interview. “It’s disgusting.”

Among them, 26-year-old Treyton Marsman, Devon’s relative, has been charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains, and obstructing justice.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to a police statement from Halifax Police Services, a 20-year-old man, who was a youth at the time of the murder, is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice.

In addition, two women, Emma Maria Meta Casey, 23, and Chelsey Herritt, 26, have also been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, indignity to human remains, and obstructing justice.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Don MacLean confirmed that the accused individuals have a familial connection to the victim, but he did not disclose further details regarding their specific relationships.

“I did know for a while that they were anticipating another arrest,” Devon’s mother continued. “I know this person is Treyton’s mother’s brother, but other than that, I don’t know him.”

“I picked up the remains yesterday. Just to think I have my son home sitting in an urn at 16 years old is disgraceful. They didn’t give him a chance to grow up, they cut his life short,” Gray added.

She also expressed frustration with the judicial process, which she feels has dragged on. “I think everything in the justice system needs to be adjusted, to be honest — the times, the waits,” she said.

As the investigation continues, the community waits for answers and justice for Devon Sinclair Marsman.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

