Ontario doctor resigns, ordered to pay thousands in misconduct investigation

A prominent Ontario physician has resigned from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario following accusations of disgraceful conduct.
On Feb. 24, a tribunal found that Dr. Robert Richards, a plastic surgeon specializing in hand and wrist surgery, violated professional standards. He provided medical care to three family members and close acquaintances, including writing prescriptions for controlled substances — a clear breach of guidelines.
The Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal (OPSDT) found that Richards issued prescriptions for a family member, including a controlled drug, and ordered multiple diagnostic tests.
Richards was reprimanded and ordered to pay $6,000 in costs to the College by March 25.
The 64-year-old doctor’s resignation took effect on Feb. 23, and he has agreed never to reapply for registration in Ontario or any other jurisdiction in Canada.
As part of his resignation agreement, Richards also faces strict conditions, including a ban on any communication with specific individuals and a deactivation of his OHIP billing number.
