Ontario doctor resigns, ordered to pay thousands in misconduct investigation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A prominent Ontario physician has resigned from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario following accusations of disgraceful conduct.

On Feb. 24, a tribunal found that Dr. Robert Richards, a plastic surgeon specializing in hand and wrist surgery, violated professional standards. He provided medical care to three family members and close acquaintances, including writing prescriptions for controlled substances — a clear breach of guidelines.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal (OPSDT) found that Richards issued prescriptions for a family member, including a controlled drug, and ordered multiple diagnostic tests.

Richards was reprimanded and ordered to pay $6,000 in costs to the College by March 25.

The 64-year-old doctor’s resignation took effect on Feb. 23, and he has agreed never to reapply for registration in Ontario or any other jurisdiction in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of his resignation agreement, Richards also faces strict conditions, including a ban on any communication with specific individuals and a deactivation of his OHIP billing number.