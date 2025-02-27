Winnipeg police investigate Magnus Avenue homicide

Winnipeg police say a 35-year-old man is dead and they are investigating it as a homicide.
On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a home in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue and found the man dead inside.
The victim has been identified as Robert Pelletier, who previously lived in Winnipeg.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
