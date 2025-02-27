Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate Magnus Avenue homicide

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 5:21 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide on Magnus Avenue.
Winnipeg police say a 35-year-old man is dead and they are investigating it as a homicide.

On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a home in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue and found the man dead inside.

The victim has been identified as Robert Pelletier, who previously lived in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

