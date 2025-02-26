Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Golden toilet theft surveillance video released after UK man convicted

By Brian Melley The Associated Press
Posted February 26, 2025 2:53 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Golden toilet theft surveillance video released after UK man convicted in crime'
Golden toilet theft surveillance video released after UK man convicted in crime
Surveillance footage released by the Thames Valley Police earlier this week captures the moment of a peculiar UK heist, where five men came running out of Woodstock’s Blenheim Palace with a disassembled golden toilet in late 2019.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It was not your typical smash-and-grab burglary and the booty was precious: a toilet worth more than its weight in gold.

Surveillance footage has now been released by the Thames Valley Police that captures the moment of the heist, of the one-of-a-kind 18-carat gold toilet that was swiped in under five minutes from Blenheim Palace, the sprawling English country mansion where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born, in the predawn hours of Sept. 14, 2019, a prosecutor told jurors Monday.

Lawyer Julian Christopher said in his opening statement in Oxford Crown Court that it was an “audacious raid.” One of three men on trial in the case of the purloined potty was involved in stealing it and the other two helped to sell the spoils.

The toilet has never been recovered but is believed to have been cut up and sold.

Story continues below advertisement

The satirical work, titled “America” by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, poked fun at excessive wealth. It weighed just over 215 pounds (98 kilograms) and was insured for 4.8 million pounds (USD$6 million). The value of the gold at the time was 2.8 million (USD$3.5 million).

The piece had previously been on display at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. The museum had offered the work to U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term in office after he had asked to borrow a Van Gogh painting.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One of the defendants, Michael Jones, cased the palace twice in the weeks leading up to the theft — once before the toilet went on display at Blenheim Palace and up close and personal once it was installed and fully functional as an exhibit, Christopher said. Visitors to the exhibition could book a three-minute appointment to use the toilet.

Click to play video: 'Thieves steal $5M gold toilet from Britain’s Blenheim Palace'
Thieves steal $5M gold toilet from Britain’s Blenheim Palace

Both times, Jones took photos of the window that was later smashed to break into the palace. The second time he also took photos from inside the bathroom, including a photo of the lock on the toilet door.

Story continues below advertisement

“There can be no doubt that he was carrying out reconnaissance for the burglary that was to take place that night,” Christopher said. “That would be enough to make him guilty of count one of burglary.”

But Jones was also probably among the group of five men who crashed through the wooden gates of the palace before dawn the next morning in two stolen vehicles, Christopher said. They tore across a field in an Isuzu truck and VW Golf and pulled up to the front steps, where they smashed the window Jones had photographed.

They made quick work of breaking down the toilet door and removed the golden throne from the plumbing, leaving water gushing from the pipes that caused considerable damage to the 18th-century building, a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with valuable art and furniture that draws thousands of visitors each year.

Jones was in cahoots with James Sheen, a builder he worked for who was part of both the burglary and the effort to sell the gold, Christopher said. Sheen, 40, previously pleaded guilty to burglary, conspiracy and transferring criminal property.

Sheen then worked to broker a deal with Fred Doe and Bora Guccuk to cash in on the haul. In a series of text messages, he referred to the loot as a “car,” but Christopher said he was actually talking about the gold.

“I’ll link up with ya, I got something right up your path,” Sheen told Doe in one message.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can sell that car for you in two seconds … so come and see me tomorrow,” Doe said in a reply.

Doe, 36, and Guccuk, 41, are charged with one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

All the defendants have pleaded not guilty.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices