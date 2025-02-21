Lawyer representing Diddy quits ahead of federal sex trafficking trial

Send this page to someone via email

A defence lawyer representing Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed a motion to step down as the rapper’s lawyer, according to legal documents filed on Thursday.

In the motion filed in New York Federal Court, Anthony Ricco notified the judge of his intent to withdraw and said there are “sufficient reasons” protected by lawyer/client privilege.

“Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” he wrote.

He declined to go into the specific details as to why he was leaving Diddy’s legal team, but he did note it followed discussions with the music mogul’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo.

Ricco said that his motion for withdrawal of counsel “will not result in a delay of the present schedule for the commencement of jury selection and trial, or the present schedules for briefing of pretrial legal issues.”

In the motion, which has to be approved by a judge, Ricco added that there “will be no lapse in representation” as Diddy will continue to be represented by five other lawyers on record.

“Without violating any aspect of the attorney/client privilege, or otherwise providing any details whatsoever on the grounds supporting the application, the government has been notified of the filing of the motion to withdraw as counsel. The government takes no position on the motion seeking withdrawal of counsel for Sean Combs,” the filing reads.

Diddy is currently facing more than 30 civil lawsuits. He is awaiting a federal criminal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering, scheduled for May 5. If convicted, Diddy faces life in prison.

He has pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges lodged against him after his September 2024 arrest. He remains incarcerated without bail.

Last month, prosecutors added new details to their indictment against Diddy, accusing him of sex trafficking at least three women and dangling someone off a hotel balcony during a two-decade racketeering conspiracy.

Prosecutors added four years to the length of Diddy’s alleged racketeering conspiracy in the revised indictment, saying it lasted from about 2004 to 2024. The original indictment said the conspiracy began in 2008.

The refreshed indictment also stated that there are at least three female victims and listed them as “Victim-1,” Victim-2″ and “Victim-3,” according to court documents viewed by Global News.

Prosecutors said Diddy used his “power and prestige” in the entertainment industry to intimidate, threaten and lure women, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship.

The indictment stated that Diddy “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

It said he subjected his victims to violence, threats of violence, threats of financial and reputational harm and verbal abuse. The allegations also claim that he “manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers.”

In a statement, Diddy’s lawyer, Agnifilo, said the filing has “no new offenses” and claimed that the prosecutions’ theory “remains flawed.”

“The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial,” Agnifilo added.