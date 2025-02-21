Nalda Perry-Callender: Trailblazer who transformed Canada’s Black and Caribbean communities

A life devoted to justice, community and empowerment

Canada’s Black and Caribbean communities are mourning the loss of Nalda Icylma Perry-Callender, a pioneering leader, advocate, and mentor who dedicated more than four decades to championing racial equality, women’s rights, and community development.

She passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2025, at the age of 80, surrounded by her family in Vancouver.

Born July 25, 1944, in St. John’s, Antigua, Callender was a force of nature—unyielding in her pursuit of justice, unwavering in her commitment to uplifting marginalized communities.

Her journey from the West Indies to Canada was one of courage and determination, shaping a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

View image in full screen Nalda Callender was very active in her community and participated in many events. Credit: Perry/Callender Family.

A legacy rooted in advocacy and action

Callender arrived in Montreal in 1967, during the city’s Expo 67, where she quickly became a pillar in the Caribbean and Black Canadian community.

Thirteen years later, in 1980, she moved to Vancouver, where she would carve out an indelible legacy as one of British Columbia’s foremost community leaders.

Recognizing the need for structured support for Black and Caribbean families, she co-founded the Congress of Black Women (Vancouver Chapter) in 1983 and played a pivotal role in establishing the National Congress of Black Women Foundation (NCBWF) in 1992.

Under her leadership, NCBWF became a cornerstone for Black advocacy, offering mentorship, education, health awareness programs, and social services that transformed countless lives.

Advertisement

2:36 Anti-racism protest organizer Jacob Callender-Prasad

Championing equity, education and cultural preservation

For Callender, community-building was not just a mission, it was a necessity. She fiercely believed that racial identity should never determine one’s access to resources or participation in society.

Her tireless efforts spanned multiple areas:

Advocating for Black and Caribbean women and families, ensuring they had access to housing, employment, and legal support.

Developing youth mentorship programs, such as Mentoring Our Daughters to Excel, which empowered young Black girls to thrive in leadership roles.

HIV/AIDS awareness campaigns, addressing stigma and creating culturally sensitive healthcare initiatives for ethno-cultural communities.

Honouring the legacy of Black pioneers, including her instrumental role in securing Canada Post’s first-ever commemorative stamp for Black History Month in 2009 in tribute to Rosemary Brown, Canada’s first Black female Member of a Provincial Legislature. She was also a founding member of the Rosemary Brown Annual Award for Women (est. 2005), recognizing trailblazing women who followed in Brown’s footsteps.

View image in full screen Nalda Callender knew it was important to speak out and stand up for others and she did that her whole life. Credit: Perry/Callender family

A matriarch who led with love and strength

Beyond her advocacy, Callender was a mother, grandmother, and mentor whose impact extended far beyond organizational leadership.

She raised her five children—Charles (Chancz), Tara Perry, Keisha Callender, Nyasha Callender, and Maya Callender with resilience and a deep sense of cultural pride.

She ensured they remained connected to their Caribbean and African heritage through arts, music, and education. Her grandson, Jacob Callender-Prasad, was the light of her life.

“I came to B.C. with arts and crafts and children’s songs which my children knew well. The art was pictures of role models of Afro American, Canadian and Caribbean origins. These were the things that gave me the assurance that my children would recognize and understand their heritage, even through pictures.” A statement made by Callender in a statement her kids wrote in “Meet the executive director”. Credit: Perry/Callender family

Honours, recognition and lasting impact

Callender’s contributions were widely recognized, earning her accolades such as the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Award for exceptional community service.

Her work extended to combating food insecurity, homelessness, and systemic inequalities faced by Black refugees and immigrants, particularly in Vancouver’s historic Hogan’s Alley district.

Her presence in Vancouver’s activism scene was legendary, whether she was challenging policymakers, supporting survivors of domestic violence, or simply ensuring a young girl had a mentor to look up to, she never wavered from her mission.

2:40 Nalda Callender: Modern pioneer in Vancouver’s Black community

A celebration of life and how to continue her legacy

A celebration of Callender’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:45 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services in North Vancouver, B.C.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the National Congress of Black Women Foundation, continuing her work in advocacy, education, and social justice.

Nalda’s legacy is best captured in her own words:

“There’s a job to be done. Just get up and do it.”

And that’s exactly what she did, leaving behind an indelible mark that will guide future generations toward a more just and equitable society.