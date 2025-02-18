Menu

Politics

Manitoba byelection to replace former education minister who died set for March

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2025 9:30 pm
1 min read
A byelection has been called to fill a legislature seat left vacant after the death of Manitoba's former education minister.
A byelection has been called to fill a legislature seat left vacant after the death of Manitoba’s former education minister.

Voters in the east Winnipeg riding of Transcona will head to the polls on March 18 to choose a new representative.

Nello Altomare died last month after a battle with cancer.

Altomare, who was 61, worked as a school principal before being elected in 2019 to represent Transcona for the New Democrats in the legislature.

He was appointed to cabinet after the NDP won the 2023 election.

The province says there are currently 33 NDP seats, 21 Progressive Conservatives, one Liberal, one Independent member and one vacant seat.

The NDP has nominated educator Shannon Corbett as its candidate in Transcona. The Progressive Conservatives and Liberals have not yet announced their nominees.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

