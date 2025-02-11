Guelph to support local businesses with launch of new Trade and Tariff Resource Hub

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has launched a new Trade and Tariff Resource Hub.

The new hub features information on how to support businesses amid the potential disruption of United States trade and tariffs.

The city said it continues to closely monitor the situation south of the border as the U.S. government considers imposing tariffs on Canadian goods.

In a statement on Monday, Mayor Cam Guthrie said there are many sectors, including manufacturing and industrial, that are tied to international commerce.

Guthrie added that with many thousands of jobs potentially impacted, the city can’t sit still.

“We must ensure that each one of us supports our local economy and buys Canadian. We need to take the extra steps to research where our products are made,” Guthrie said.

Almost 98.5 per cent of Guelph’s purchases come from Canadian vendors right now, according to the city.

The city adds that nearly 30 per cent of those purchases are sourced from businesses based out of Guelph.

Tara Baker, chief administrative officer for the city, added that many of the products the city buys, even from Canadian suppliers, may contain components that are manufactured in the U.S. or elsewhere.

“We want to emphasize that the City of Guelph understands the complexities of the situation and remains committed to working with all levels of government to advocate for the protection of local jobs and the economic well-being of Guelph and Canada as a whole,” Baker said.

In new research on Tuesday, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce ranked Guelph sixth among cities most vulnerable to U.S. tariffs.

The organization used Statistics Canada data to create a U.S. Tariff Exposure Index to look at the potential impact of the levies on 41 Canadian cities.

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont., is ranked two spots higher on the index.

The City of Guelph said it’s reviewing procurement practices in light of the potential tariffs, and they’ll be presented to Guthrie and council for consideration in case there are any necessary changes.

For more information, view the hub online.