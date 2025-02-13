Menu

Simply Delicious Recipe: Valentine’s Day Velvet Berry Kiss

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 4:00 am
Susan Hay is joined by executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, to prepare a decadent dessert called “Velvet Berry Kiss,” made with strawberry, mascarpone coupe and chocolate shavings — a perfect treat for Valentine’s Day.

Ingredients

  • Two cups strawberry, washed and dried
  • One pound of mascarpone
  • 1/3 cup 35 per cent cream
  • One ounce of “AIRONE ROSSO” liqueur (or spiced rum)
  • Eighty grams of sugar
  • One lemon
  • Nine Savoiardi cookies
  • Four drops of vanilla extract
  • One cup of sugar syrup

Instructions

  • Cut all the berries into small dice and set aside
  • For the sugar syrup, boil one cup of sugar with one cup of water. Simmer for two minutes, then remove and let cool.
  • Place the syrup in a blender, add three tablespoons of strawberries, the juice of one lemon and blend well until pureed, set aside.
  • For the mascarpone, place it, the vanilla extract, 35 per cent cream and the sugar in a mixer bowl and whip until stiff, remove and set aside.
  • To compose, soak the Savoiardi in the strawberry water, then place them into the coupe. Reserve any remaining liquid for later use.
  • Arrange the soaked Savoiardi at the bottom of the coupes and pour additional coulis on top to ensure they are thoroughly soaked.
  • Add a spoonful of strawberries and shaved chocolate atop the cookies.
  • Using a piping bag (or a ZIPLOCK bag), pipe the mascarpone onto the glass, sprinkle more shaved chocolate on top, and refrigerate until ready to serve.
  • Before serving, add your preferred garnish and enjoy.
