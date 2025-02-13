Simply Delicious Recipe: Valentine’s Day Velvet Berry Kiss

Susan Hay is joined by executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, to prepare a decadent dessert called “Velvet Berry Kiss,” made with strawberry, mascarpone coupe and chocolate shavings — a perfect treat for Valentine’s Day.
Ingredients
- Two cups strawberry, washed and dried
- One pound of mascarpone
- 1/3 cup 35 per cent cream
- One ounce of “AIRONE ROSSO” liqueur (or spiced rum)
- Eighty grams of sugar
- One lemon
- Nine Savoiardi cookies
- Four drops of vanilla extract
- One cup of sugar syrup
Instructions
- Cut all the berries into small dice and set aside
- For the sugar syrup, boil one cup of sugar with one cup of water. Simmer for two minutes, then remove and let cool.
- Place the syrup in a blender, add three tablespoons of strawberries, the juice of one lemon and blend well until pureed, set aside.
- For the mascarpone, place it, the vanilla extract, 35 per cent cream and the sugar in a mixer bowl and whip until stiff, remove and set aside.
- To compose, soak the Savoiardi in the strawberry water, then place them into the coupe. Reserve any remaining liquid for later use.
- Arrange the soaked Savoiardi at the bottom of the coupes and pour additional coulis on top to ensure they are thoroughly soaked.
- Add a spoonful of strawberries and shaved chocolate atop the cookies.
- Using a piping bag (or a ZIPLOCK bag), pipe the mascarpone onto the glass, sprinkle more shaved chocolate on top, and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Before serving, add your preferred garnish and enjoy.
