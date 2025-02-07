Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Alberta teen out of coma after assault at resort bar in Dominican Republic

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2025 1:49 pm
2 min read
Chase Delorme-Rowan is shown in a handout photo taken in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The Edmonton man, who was assaulted in a bar in the Dominican Republic, is out of a coma. View image in full screen
Chase Delorme-Rowan is shown in a handout photo taken in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The Edmonton man, who was assaulted in a bar in the Dominican Republic, is out of a coma. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cindy Rowan **MANDATORY CREDIT**
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Edmonton man who was attacked in a resort bar in the Dominican Republic is out of a coma in hospital.

Cindy Rowan says she’s relieved her son, Chase Delorme-Rowan, is also talking for the first time since Jan. 14, when he was slammed to the ground during a family vacation celebrating his 18th birthday.

She says doctors are still trying to figure out when they can replace a piece of his skull that was removed to allow his swollen brain room to recover – then tossed away.

“He’s communicating really well and he’s not in pain. He’s happy, and he makes jokes a lot,” said Rowan.

“Doctors are trying to train his brain, because part of it is still dead.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Doctors are trying to train his brain, because part of it is still dead."
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Delorme-Rowan was at the resort bar in Punta Cana with family when they say he was lifted by the collar of his shirt and slammed onto a tile floor.

Story continues below advertisement

His skull was cracked from top to bottom, and a blood clot the size of a grapefruit dislodged his brain, said his mother.

Click to play video: 'Teen’s skull fractured in alleged assault at resort in Dominican Republic'
Teen’s skull fractured in alleged assault at resort in Dominican Republic

A Canadian man who was also a guest at the resort was charged with assault causing bodily harm and remains in custody on the Caribbean island.

Delorme-Rowan was flown back to Edmonton and has been receiving treatment at the University of Alberta hospital.

He woke up last week and mumbled, “‘Hi, Mom,'” said his mother.

It was difficult telling him about what happened, she said.

“He cried, and I told him, ‘That’s the past, look forward.'”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He cried, and I told him, 'That's the past, look forward.'"

He has received hundreds of messages from friends and loved ones on social media, she added. He also continues to undergo physiotherapy.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m happy to be in Canada, I tell you. Definitely happy to be home. Happy he’s in a good hospital. His doctors are doing amazing,” Rowan said.

“A lot of stress is off my shoulders.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices