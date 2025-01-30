Menu

Crime

Caregiver charged in the death of 2-year-old Bloodvein First Nation girl

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 30, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl on the Bloodvein First Nation. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl on the Bloodvein First Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
An eastern Manitoba woman is in custody after the death of a child in her care.

On Jan. 24 at around 8:30 p.m., RCMP were called to a nursing station in Bloodvein First Nation, a community about three and a half hours northeast of Winnipeg.

A two-year-old girl was brought into the nursing station with serious injuries and was pronounced dead.

An autopsy confirmed the death was a homicide, and the girl’s primary caregiver, a 56-year-old woman, was arrested.

“The homicide of a two-year-old girl is not just a loss for her family but a profound loss to the community” said Sgt. Laura LeDrew, lead investigator with RCMP major crime services.

“This is a senseless crime that will have a profound impact on the community, first responders and investigating officers. Our number one priority right now is seeking justice for the victim”.

The accused is charged with second-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

