Winnipeg man arrested after gun-pointing incident: police

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing numerous charges after police were called about a person allegedly pointing a gun.

Officers were called to the area of Isabel Street and Elgin Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and found a man matching the suspect’s description behind an Elgin Avenue residence, police said.

Police said a search turned up a loaded semi-automatic rifle and ammunition, five grams of crack cocaine and around $2,700 in cash.

The 38-year-old suspect faces three gun charges, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.