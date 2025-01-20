Menu

Crime

Outdoor shooting in Dartmouth leaves man dead, woman injured: Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 10:45 am
1 min read
How impactful is the federal firearms ban on gun violence and crime?
RELATED: The federal government’s recent gun ban expansion has received some mixed reviews, with many debating the effectiveness of the restrictions. Global's crime commentator, Hank Idsinga joins Miranda Anthistle with more on the debate. – Dec 10, 2024
Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Dartmouth, N.S. that claimed the life of a man and injured a second person.

Halifax Regional Police said they were called to the area of Lahey Road and Clarence Street in response to “multiple reports” of gunshots just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

“Officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately provided first aid,” police wrote in a news release.

“An adult male and an adult female were both transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services where the male victim succumbed to his injuries.”

In a Monday update, a spokesperson confirmed the victims were found outdoors. There was no update on any possible suspects.

The woman’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is being led by the Special Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

