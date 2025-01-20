Outdoor shooting in Dartmouth leaves man dead, woman injured: Halifax police

See more sharing options

Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Dartmouth, N.S. that claimed the life of a man and injured a second person.

Halifax Regional Police said they were called to the area of Lahey Road and Clarence Street in response to “multiple reports” of gunshots just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

“Officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately provided first aid,” police wrote in a news release.

“An adult male and an adult female were both transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services where the male victim succumbed to his injuries.”

In a Monday update, a spokesperson confirmed the victims were found outdoors. There was no update on any possible suspects.

The woman’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is being led by the Special Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.