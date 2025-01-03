Police cleared of wrongdoing in collision that left Victoria taxi driver dead

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has cleared officers of any wrongdoing in a collision in Victoria that left a taxi driver dead last fall.
The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 19, after Victoria police tried to pull over a Nissan Titan on Courtney Street.
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said the pickup truck refused to stop, and was later involved in a collision with a BC Transit Bus and a taxi at the intersection of Douglas and Humboldt streets.
Get breaking National news
The taxi driver died at the scene.
He was later identified as 24-year-old Rajinder “Ronnie” Singh, who was juggling multiple jobs to help support his ailing parents in India.
On Friday, the IIO said a review of forensic, witness and video evidence determined that the officers were acting lawfully when they tried to stop the truck.
“The Titan drove away quickly, and the officers did not engage in a high-speed pursuit,” the IIO said in a media release.
“Their actions are not responsible for the taxi driver’s tragic death.”
Global News is seeking an update on the investigation into the Nissan driver’s actions.
An online crowdfunding campaign for Singh has raised nearly $67,000.
- Family of Menendez brothers meet with district attorney to discuss resentencing
- Man accused of killing girlfriend, her father in Halifax was wanted in Toronto shooting
- RCMP seize millions of dollars worth of equipment from alleged chop shop in Alberta
- Woman, her father fatally shot by man in intimate partner violence attack: Halifax police
Comments