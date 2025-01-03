Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police cleared of wrongdoing in collision that left Victoria taxi driver dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 3, 2025 4:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Friends of Victoria driver killed in crash raise money to fulfill his final wish'
Friends of Victoria driver killed in crash raise money to fulfill his final wish
RELATED: Friends of a driver killed in a crash in Victoria in October are raising money to fulfill his final wish. – Oct 21, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has cleared officers of any wrongdoing in a collision in Victoria that left a taxi driver dead last fall.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 19, after Victoria police tried to pull over a Nissan Titan on Courtney Street.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said the pickup truck refused to stop, and was later involved in a collision with a BC Transit Bus and a taxi at the intersection of Douglas and Humboldt streets.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The taxi driver died at the scene.

He was later identified as 24-year-old Rajinder “Ronnie” Singh, who was juggling multiple jobs to help support his ailing parents in India.

On Friday, the IIO said a review of forensic, witness and video evidence determined that the officers were acting lawfully when they tried to stop the truck.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The Titan drove away quickly, and the officers did not engage in a high-speed pursuit,” the IIO said in a media release.

“Their actions are not responsible for the taxi driver’s tragic death.”

Global News is seeking an update on the investigation into the Nissan driver’s actions.

An online crowdfunding campaign for Singh has raised nearly $67,000.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices