Police cleared of wrongdoing in collision that left Victoria taxi driver dead

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has cleared officers of any wrongdoing in a collision in Victoria that left a taxi driver dead last fall.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 19, after Victoria police tried to pull over a Nissan Titan on Courtney Street.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said the pickup truck refused to stop, and was later involved in a collision with a BC Transit Bus and a taxi at the intersection of Douglas and Humboldt streets.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The taxi driver died at the scene.

He was later identified as 24-year-old Rajinder “Ronnie” Singh, who was juggling multiple jobs to help support his ailing parents in India.

On Friday, the IIO said a review of forensic, witness and video evidence determined that the officers were acting lawfully when they tried to stop the truck.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Titan drove away quickly, and the officers did not engage in a high-speed pursuit,” the IIO said in a media release.

“Their actions are not responsible for the taxi driver’s tragic death.”

Global News is seeking an update on the investigation into the Nissan driver’s actions.

An online crowdfunding campaign for Singh has raised nearly $67,000.