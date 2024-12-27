Man found dead in Dartmouth tent encampment site on Boxing Day

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of a man in Dartmouth who was found in a tent in a designated encampment site.

Officers responded just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to the Geary Street area. Police say they found a 56-year-old man who was deceased inside a tent.

“The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The investigation is in the early stages and no further information is available at this time,” Halifax Regional Police wrote in a Friday release.

The Geary Street location is one of five current designated outdoor sheltering locations in the municipality. According to HRM, the proposed occupancy is eight tents.